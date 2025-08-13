Centre clears appointment of 3 additional judges to Bombay HC

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointments of three judges to the Bombay High Court, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President Droupadi Murmu was pleased to appoint advocates Gouse Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

In its meeting held on July 29, the Collegium had recommended the names of the above three advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The proposal was initially forwarded by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment should be initiated by the Chief Justice.

If the Chief Minister wishes to recommend any name, it must be forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The proposal is then reviewed by the Centre along with other background inputs before being sent to the CJI, who consults the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court before finalising a recommendation.

Following the consultations, the CJI will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice.

As per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister. He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.

