Central govt has no faith in Constitutional institutions, claims Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Congress National General Secretary and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central and state (Rajasthan) government, accusing them of suppressing the voice of farmers and the underprivileged, and weakening constitutional institutions.

“They came to power with public votes but show no concern for people's issues — be it fertiliser, electricity, water, or minimum support price. There’s no accountability,” he said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rs 1.5 crore Dhanna Talai drainage and beautification project and inauguration of a Rs 10 lakh community hall in Ward 56 from his MLA fund, Pilot recalled the role of MNREGA during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The scheme became a lifeline during the pandemic. But the BJP government is trying to dismantle it through procedural hurdles.”

He also criticised the government's apathy towards farmer compensation, MSP implementation, and the dismantling of the Mandi system. “They are eager to bring black laws but refuse to listen when farmers demand their rightful dues.”

BJP is always ready to bring in anti-farmer black laws, undermine the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, and dismantle the mandi structure, but when farmers demand compensation, implementation of MSP, or a bonus on crops, the government turns a blind eye.

Speaking on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Pilot criticised the BJP for taking credit for appointing a person from a farming background to a high constitutional post but later unceremoniously removing him.

He alleged that the BJP and the central government have no regard for constitutional posts, institutions, or the Constitution itself, and have consistently undermined democratic norms.

Pointing to internal disarray within the ruling party, he said there is a lack of coordination between those in power and the party organisation, to the extent that they are unable to even elect their own president.

Accusing the BJP of favoring a handful of industrialists, Pilot said the government's policies have widened the gap between the rich and the poor, eroded employment opportunities, and left educated youth staring into an uncertain future.

Highlighting developmental work in Tonk, Pilot assured that key infrastructure projects — including a medical college, city park, Gehlod bridge, and indoor stadium — are progressing rapidly.

“Regardless of the party in power, there will be no shortage of resources for public welfare,” he concluded.

