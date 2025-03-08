CCI Classic Snooker: Ishpreet derails Chawla in semis, remains in title contention

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Mumbai’s professional snooker player Ishpreet Singh Chadha (PSPB) dished out another composed and tactical performance to quash the aspirations of Railways challenger Kamal Chawla carving out a comfortable 6-3 victory in the best-of-11-frame semifinal in the All-India CCI Snooker Classic 2025 being played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Saturday.

Multiple-titles winner and Indian cuesport legend Pankaj Advani will play against Faisal Khan of Railways in the second semifinal.

In the contest between two former National champions, the Khar Gymkhana cueist Ishpreet, as usual, was sharp and positive. Ishpreet, who had constructed a maximum break of 147 on Friday, boldly went for his shots and with clever strategies dominated the match.

In contrast, the Madhya Pradesh player Chawla started with a flourish winning the first frame to take the lead. But, thereafter, Kamal’s confidence levels dropped and hesitancy crept into his game as he struggled with his shots and missed some regulation pots, especially in the third and fourth frames.

Ishpreet made the most of the opportunities to stitch together small tidy breaks to accumulate points. He showed his class in the ninth frame, with a timely clearance to compile a break of 32 points and went on to secure a satisfying 68-75, 87-46, 64-58, 67-8, 64-57, 41-82, 78-19, 33-72, and 54-40 victory and a shot at the coveted crown.

Results:

Semifinal: Ishpreet Singh Chadha (PSPB) beat Kamal Chawla 6-3 (68-75, 87-46, 64-58, 67-8, 64-57, 41-82(63), 78(77)-19, 33-72, 54(32)-40).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.