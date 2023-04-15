CCI Classic Billiards: Gilchrist, Hall impress in opening matches; Haria fires break of 391

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Multiple-time former world champions Peter Gilchrist of Singapore and Rob Hall of England put up a fine display of precision play as they comfortably won their respective opening group matches in the Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's most accomplished cueist Pankaj Advani survived a scare from Mumbai's Loukic Pathare before producing a late flourish by compiling a match-winning effort of 276, which turned the match in his favour in the event organized by the Cricket Club of India at the Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall here.

Trailing by over 200-odd points at the halfway stage, Advani gradually fought back and the timely run in the final half hour ensured he clinched a 627-499 win in a Group-A clash. Advani's other breaks were 113 and 130, while Pathare's best breaks were 136 and 156 points.

The tall and lanky Gilchrist, who won his maiden World Championship title in 1994 at Mumbai, stamped his authority with a fluent win against local qualifier Rishabh Kumar, who although tried his best, could not convert the opportunities to build big breaks.

The UK-born Gilchrist, who represents Singapore, was completely at ease and played some amazing shots as he rolled in breaks of 149, 100, 206, 75, 171 and 118 to script a 1042-305 points victory in a 2-hour Group-B match.

On the side table, Englishman Rob Hall, a 3-time World Championship finalist, was in the flow against another qualifier Kanishk Jhanjaria and cruised to a commanding 1250-160 win with a degree of comfort. Hall, who boasts of having won nine English championship titles and almost 60 English ranking events, showed great touch and control over the three balls at the top of the table and constructed big breaks of 261, 309 and 159 during his demolition of Jhanjaria. His other notable efforts were 65, 86, 87 and 82.

Meanwhile, Gujarat-based Dhavaj Haria produced a second triple-century break as he made a 391-point break, the highest in the competition so far, during his facile 936-296 win against a qualifier, Junior National champion Sumer Mago for his second successive win in Group-G. He also compiled a double-century effort of 213 and one run of 136 which made the difference.

Earlier, Haria warmed up nicely for the competition by defeating Mahesh Jagdale 948-374. The gangling Haria was in great nick and struck breaks of 114 and 308 to run away with the match.

Later, Hall maintained the winning momentum as he managed to overcome the challenge from V. Subramaniam, posting a 735-431 win. Hall was a bit jaded and managed just two noteworthy efforts of 99 and 160. Subramaniam played steadily and rolled in breaks of 98 and 162 to put up a fight.

Late on Friday evening, Subramaniam hit a break of 223 which helped him to ward off the challenge from the youngster and Junior National champion Rayaan Razmi pulling off a 458-346 point victory, in a tense and exciting Group-C match.

Results - Group-A: Pankaj Advani bt Loukic Pathare 627[113, 130, 276]-499[136, 156].

Group-B: Peter Gilchrist (Singapore) bt Rishabh Kumar (1042[149, 100, 206, 75, 171, 118]-305.

Ashok Shandilya bt K. Venkatesh 608[108,156]-285.

Group-C: Rob Hall (United Kingdom) bt Kanishk Jhanjaria 1250[261, 65, 86, 87, 309, 82, 159]-160.

Rob Hall bt V. Subramaniam 735[99, 160]-431[98, 162].

V. Subramaniam bt Rayaan Razmi 458[223]-346[122].

Group-D: Aditya Agrawal bt Sunil Jain 567-376.

Group-E: Rupesh Shah bt Arun Agrawal 761[129, 125, 249]-311.

Arun Agrawal bt Devendra Joshi 583[61,101]-370.

Group-H: Rohan Jambasuria bt Vishal Madan 536-404(116).

Sourav Kothari bt Mehul Sutaria 641-297.

Group-G: Ketan bt Mahesh Jagdale 609[99, 145]-444.

