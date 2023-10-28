CBI files charge sheet against ex-NHAI official over irregularities in tender allotment

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet at a Special Court against then National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer, Jammu Hem Raj, contractor Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary and some unknown persons in connection with irregularities in the allotment of a tender worth over Rs 9 crore.

The tender was floated to carry out work related to improvement and maintenance of a section of a road in Jammu.

The case was registered on March 24 against Hem Raj and others on the allegations of irregularities in awarding the tender for improvement and routine maintenance of Lakhanpur-Jammu section for Rs 9.34 crore.

According to CBI, searches was earlier conducted at seven places including at Jammu, Chandigarh and Ropar which led to recovery of cash of Rs 67 lakh (approximately) and other documents and digital devices from the premises of the accused.

During investigation, it was found that the experience certificates submitted by accused alongwith its bid were forged and were considered by Tender Evaluation Committee for award of tender.

"It was further alleged that then Regional officer, NHAI, entered a conspiracy with the private person and favoured the said Private Company by not properly verifying the genuineness of experience certificates and overlooking the lack of experience of the firm. In pursuance to said conspiracy, the public servant falsely showed dispatch of verification letters but did not actually dispatch the same," said a CBI officer.

"After investigation, a charge sheet has been filed," the official added.

