CBI arrests Jammu Cantonment Board revenue inspector

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The CBI on Friday said that it has arrested Ashok Kumar, a Revenue Inspector posted at Jammu Cantonment Board, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also recovered property documents and cash worth Rs 6.5 lakh from the premises of the accused.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency registered a case on the complaint alleging that Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh.

The complainant said that they were residing in a residential quarter inside Jammu Cantonment since 1991 and an eviction order was issued by the Jammu Cantonment Board to the Complainant’s mother on August 23 this year.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh from the complainant for not evicting the complainant from the residential quarter and for making allotment entry in the name of his mother in the records, the official said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant and also carried out searches at the premises of Kumar which led to recovery of cash of Rs 6.50 lakh and property documents," the official said.

The official said that Kumar will be produced before a Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases in Jammu.

