CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta gets nine months extension in service

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The government gave a nine-month extension in service ''on contract basis'' to CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta on Saturday, the day of his scheduled retirement.

In an order, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel & Training said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re- appointment of Nitin Gupta as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on contract basis, with effect from October 1, 2023 till June 30, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers."

Gupta, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the CBDT chief head in June last year. He was scheduled to retire on September 30.

