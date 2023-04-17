CBA sides Shanghai, Jiangsu disqualified from season due to lack of competitive effort
Beijing, April 17 (IANS) The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has disqualified the Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons from the 2022-2023 CBA season on Monday, citing their lack of competitive effort in the first round of the playoffs.
In a statement, the CBA Disciplinary and Ethics Commission confirmed that Shanghai displayed negative contention in the second game of the series, while Jiangsu demonstrated a lack of competitive effort in the third game, which Shanghai won 108-104 to advance, reports Xinhua.
The behavior of both teams constituted a grave violation of sportsmanship, leading to their disqualification from the 2022-2023 season and nullification of their results.
Each club received a fine of five million yuan (approximately 727,000 US dollars).
Shanghai's coach Li Chunjiang received a five-year ban, while his Jiangsu counterpart, Li Nan, faced a three-year suspension.
Jiangsu's club general manager Shi Linjie was barred from basketball-related activities for five years, while Jiang Yusheng, general manager of the Shanghai club, faced a three-year restriction from basketball-related activities.
Following Shanghai's disqualification, the CBA league's governing body ruled that the Shenzhen Aviators would advance to the final four in the CBA playoffs.
