Cauvery dispute: We will safeguard interests of people, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the government will safeguard the interests of the people and will also approach the Supreme Court.

“The state will put forth its arguments efficiently before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). We will convince them that there is no water due to the non-availability of rains. We will also approach the Supreme Court and plead before the court to evaluate the existing situation in the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

He said that he had also met the Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and explained to him the ground situation.

“I also handed over a letter to the union minister which was written by the Chief Minister. We have urged him to mediate in the crisis,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the special parliamentary session is going on and there is a plan of meeting the state MPs.

“The Prime Minister has not given appointment to the all-party delegation. Tamil Nadu is misrepresenting the fact,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CWMA upholding the earlier order has directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water from reservoirs for the 15 days effective from September 13.

The state government is yet to give an official statement in this regard.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.