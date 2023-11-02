Cattle smuggling: Delhi court to hear Sehegal Hossain's interim bail pleas on Nov 6

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A Delhi court has said that it will hear, on November 6, two separate interim bail applications moved by accused Sehegal Hossain in connection with a corruption and money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

On October 25, the court had sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response on Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s previous bodyguard's applications.

Special judge Raghubir Singh of Rouse Avenue Court noted that both the probe agencies have submitted their replies to the applications filed by Hossain, and that the copies of the replies have been provided to the accused.

The CBI's first information report alleges that the Trinamool leader, along with Satish Kumar, who was then a BSF Commandant, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore cattle smuggling racket. The ED then registered the money laundering case following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Kumar.

