CAT registration till Sept 13, exam on Nov 26

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Students across the country can now apply for Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) to get admission in various institutes of management, and this year the exam will be conducted by IIM Lucknow.

According to IIM Lucknow, the last date to complete the registration is September 13, while the exam will be held on November 26.

The applicants are requested to register well in advance to have a hassle-free registration process and to avoid last-minute rush, it said.

The CAT exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 (Sunday) in three sessions. In case of any queries, the candidates can check the website www.iimcat.ac.in or reach out to the help desk at 18002108720, an official said.

The CAT 2023 will be held across 155 cities, allowing the candidates the choice to select six preferred cities for their test venue. The authorities will make every effort to ensure that the candidates receive one of their preferred options, but if a particular region witnesses high demand, the organising body reserves the right to assign a centre near any of the preferred choices.

Once a centre is allotted, candidates are not permitted to request to make any changes.

The results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2024. The CAT 2023 score will be valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

The candidates must note that their performance in CAT 2023 is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

An official said that it is important to note that the candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

According to the authorities, an eligibility criteria has been set for the candidates applying for CAT 2023. The students should complete their bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.

For general, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50 per cent. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum of 45 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - website hyperlinked