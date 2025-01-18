Caste census is akin to X-ray & MRI for the society: Rahul Gandhi

Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the caste census is like ‘X-ray’ and ‘MRI’ for the society.

“Caste census is like X-ray and MRI for the society. The caste census is a tool to diagnose and address the deep-seated inequalities plaguing the nation. Congress will increase the reservation cap. The 50 per cent reservation ceiling will be broken and removed. The scope of the reservation system must expand beyond 50 per cent,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

The LoP also reiterated his party's commitment to the caste census and pledged to push for its passage in both houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha).

He also appealed to the public to support and propagate the caste census campaign, which he described as essential for ensuring social justice and equity.

The push for caste census and expanding reservation limits has been a key focus for the Congress party in recent months, with leaders framing it as a step toward empowering marginalised communities and addressing systemic inequalities.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, in a strong critique of the current system, emphasised that without a caste census, the country's development is impossible.

“The entire system of India is collapsing. Although marginalised communities make up nearly 90 per cent of the population, they have little to no representation in the private sector, hospitals, or major economic enterprises. You pay lakhs of rupees to private hospitals and universities every year but have no stake in them. You pay the highest GST, but where does your money go? It goes to private hospitals, private universities, and big brands,” the LoP said during his address.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also criticised the PM Modi-led government while asserting his commitment to defending the Constitution.

“I have been travelling across the country to spread awareness and advocate for principles given in our Constitution. There is currently a battle between the Constitution and Manuism (Manuwad). Despite political setbacks, we are committed to this cause and are ready to face any losses,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also criticised the growing concentration of power in the hands of 500 big business houses and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He alleged that the RSS is systematically placing its people in key positions of power across the country.

“RSS people occupy thousands of positions in the system. You won’t find any backward or Dalit in these places of power. Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) feel powerless. The Dalit and tribal leaders of the BJP say they have been locked in a cage and have no power. Today, the biggest companies in India lack representation from backward or Dalit communities,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi

