Case filed against MP Afzal Ansari over marijuana remarks

Lucknow. Sep 29 (IANS) A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari over his statement advocating the legalisation of marijuana.

The complaint was filed by Rajkumar Shukla, the in-charge of the Gora Bazar outpost. An FIR has been lodged against Ansari under section 353 (3) of the BNS 2023.

The MP had called for the legalisation of marijuana, or cannabis, since many people openly consume it.

He pointed out that marijuana is often consumed during religious events and festivals, where it is referred to as a 'prasad' of God and a sacred herb. Ansari claimed that marijuana stimulates appetite and can have health benefits, and therefore, it should be given legal status

If marijuana is considered sacred and a part of religious rituals, then it should not be illegal, the MP maintained.

He even suggested that during the Kumbh Mela, large quantities of marijuana could be distributed, as it would easily find consumers. He questioned why marijuana should not be legalised when 'bhang', another intoxicating substance associated with Lord Shiva, is legally licensed.

His remarks had sparked outrage, especially among religious leaders and saints. which led to the FIR being registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti expressed strong disapproval, calling Ansari’s comments inappropriate and disrespectful.

The Samiti stated that Ansari should not have made such statements, as Kumbh Mela is a sacred event in the Sanatan Dharma, and any disrespectful remarks regarding it will not be tolerated.

Additionally, Mahamandaleshwar Atuleshanand Maharaj from Ujjain criticised Ansari, saying that he had lost his sense of judgment.

Ansari’s comments have not only led to legal action but also caused a significant backlash from the religious community, who view his statements as disrespectful and provocative.

