Caretaker grabbed my throat, stole money and idols: Former MP DGP

Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hari Ballabh Joshi has lodged a complaint against one of his male servants hired through a private agency, accusing him of ‘grabbing’ his throat.

In his complaint at Habiganj police station in Bhopal, 99-year-old retired IPS Joshi, who lives in Bhopal’s Arera Colony, mentioned that due to his age, he had hired a caretaker, Rafiq, through a private agency to assist him at home.

“On Wednesday, while sitting in my drawing room, I was reading a newspaper. All of a sudden, Rafiq came to me and grabbed my throat and asked me to give all the money and threatened me with killing,” reads Joshi's complaint.

He claimed that Rafiq left him only after a female servant, Gita, who prepares a meal for him, saw this and screamed.

“Rafiq left my throat and apologised for his act once he saw Gita,” Joshi told police in his complaint.

He added that at around 5 pm, Gupta’s husband, Mahendra, who takes care of him during the night, came to his drawing room.

“Meanwhile, I noticed that one out of two notes of Rs 500 (total Rs 1,000), which I had put in the drawing room, was missing,” he claimed.

Joshi further explained that Rafiq was also aware of that money, and he confessed that he had taken one note of Rs 500, saying that he would return it in the next few days.

He said Mahendra asked Rafiq to inform this incident to the agency (Rachna agency) on the phone.

“I later came to know that several valuable things, including precious metal idols of Lord Ganesha, were missing from my home. I suspected that Rafiq stole them, Joshi said.

The complaint further reads that Rafiq is a habitual drinker, and the agency owner knows it well. However, no concrete action was taken against Rafiq.

Joshi said this incident has scared him, and he has demanded security at his home.

“I would request the police to carry out an inspection at his residence at regular intervals to ensure his safety. I believe that police action would take in this matter,” he added.

In 2022, Joshi registered an FIR against Raghvendra Singh Tomar, owner of Faith Cricket Club Bhopal, accusing him of allegedly forging the documents and encroaching upon his land.

