SBI PO Main 2025 Results to be announced this week; Direct link!

The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the SBI PO main result 2025 in the third week of May. Though there has been no official notification about the release date and time of the SBI PO 2025 mains result, the result will be available online at the official site.

How to check the SBI PO Mains Result 2025

Appeared candidates can view the SBI PO main result by following the steps below:

Log on to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the 'Join SBI' tab and go to the 'Current Opening' section.

Click on the 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers' option.

Choose the 'SBI PO Main Exam Result' link.

The SBI PO main result PDF containing roll numbers will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and print it out.

Marking Scheme for SBI PO Mains Exam

The marking scheme for the SBI PO Mains exam is as follows:

Negative Marking in Objective Test: For each wrong answer in the objective section, one-fourth (1/4th) of the marks allotted to that particular question will be marked as a penalty.

No Negative Marking in Descriptive Test: The descriptive paper (Essay and Letter Writing) is not negatively marked, and therefore, candidates will not lose marks for mistakes or bad responses, although quality is needed for awarding marks.

No Penalty for Unanswered Questions: In case a candidate leaves a question blank, there will be no mark deduction for such a question irrespective of the section.

Selection Process

Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO 2025 mains result are called for a psychometric test, group exercises, and an interview. The SBI PO 2025 scorecard is also declared along with the result.

Following these guidelines and keeping track of the result declaration will allow candidates to plan their subsequent steps accordingly and remain focused on achieving their goals.

