KCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Option Entry Now Live on KEA Website

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially started the KCET (UGCET) 2025 counselling process for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can now log in to the official KEA website to submit their choices for colleges and courses.

Final Seat Matrix Released

KEA has released the final seat matrix for the first round of allotment. This year, a total of 77,068 engineering seats and 3,350 agriculture and veterinary seats are available for eligible candidates.

Out of the 77,068 engineering seats:

63,824 seats are available under the General quota,

8,912 seats are reserved under the Kalyana Karnataka (371j) quota,

4,332 seats are allocated for various special categories.

For agriculture and veterinary courses:

1,447 seats fall under the Kalyana Karnataka quota,

1,452 seats are available under the General and Practical quota,

451 seats are reserved for special category candidates.

Option Entry Process Now Live

KEA has activated the option entry link, allowing candidates to select and prioritize their preferred courses and institutions. Only candidates who completed the document verification process and downloaded their verification slip before the July 4 deadline are eligible to participate in this round.

To enter your options, candidates must use the QR code printed on their verification slip. This code should be scanned via the KEA portal to access the option entry section.

Steps to Submit Options:

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the ‘KCET Option Entry 2025’ link available under the ‘Latest Announcements’ section

Log in using your CET number or scan the QR code from your verification slip

Select and arrange your preferred colleges and courses

Lock your final list and submit

What’s Next?

KEA is expected to release the full counselling timeline shortly, including important dates for mock allotments and final seat allotments. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for timely updates and announcements related to KCET 2025 counselling.