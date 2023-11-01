APPSC to Release Notifications for Group 1,2 Exams by Month-end

Vijayawada: The wait is over for the Group I and II aspirants. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that the notification for Group I, II services will be released by the end of November.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Damodar Gautam Sawang said the Commission is planning to conduct the Group I and II prelims in February 2024. He said that we will ensure complete transparency in the recruitment exams. The government is going to fill 100 posts in Group 1 and 900 posts in the Group 2 categories. The Commission successfully completed the entire 2022 Group 1 services recruitment process in a record nine month duration.

Elaborating on the Group services exams, the APPSC Chairman said that the Group 1 prelims will have only one paper instead of two. Similarly, the Group 1 Mains exams will have only four papers instead of five and the Mains exams will consist of two objective type and two descriptive papers. Two papers are being replaced with one in the Languages exam, he added.

In a big relief to the aspirants, Gautam Sawang said the syllabus for the Group services exams will remain the same. He added that the Commission has made these changes after studying the exam patterns of UPSC and Maharashtra Public Services. The APPSC chief also said the Commission will fill in 2200 vacants posts of Assistant Professors and the recruitment exam will be conducted in December 2023 and the results will be tentatively declared in January 2024.

Also Read: Telangana Polls: Naidu Violates Model Code of Conduct