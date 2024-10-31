Carabao Cup: Gakpo's double takes Liverpool into QF; Arsenal move past Preston North

Brighton, Oct 31 (IANS) Holders Liverpool put their name into the hat for the Carabao Cup Last Eight after overcoming Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 at the Amex.

After a goalless first half at Amex Stadium, Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock just seconds after the restart when he found the top corner with an unstoppable effort.

Vitezslav Jaros marked his first start for the Reds with a stunning save to deny a Simon Adingra header soon after, pushing the attempt against the post.

Gakpo then added a second, winning possession and driving into the area before firing into the near bottom corner, but Brighton pulled one back via Adingra, who netted a rebound from Evan Ferguson’s saved shot.

However, Luis Diaz grabbed a third goal for the visitors by wriggling free inside a crowded box and sending a reverse shot in off the post – and though a deflected effort from Tariq Lamptey offered the home team some late hope, Liverpool’s defence of the trophy continues into the last-eight stage.

Liverpool will travel to Southampton in the quarterfinals, scheduled to be played on December 17.

In other match, Arsenal moved into the quarterfinals after a comfortable 3-0 win at Championship side Preston North End. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the visitors before the Gunners' 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri doubled their lead before the break with a beautiful curling strike from just outside the area.

Kai Havertz then made the game safe just before hour-mark after heading past Freddie Woodman from Jakub Kiwior’s ball in from the left.

The Gunners will take on Crystal Palace in the last eight fixture at the Emirates Stadium, where they beat the Eagles 5-0 in January last season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.