Car rams through Germany Christmas market killing 2, injuring 60; Saudi man arrested

Berlin, Dec 21 (IANS) A Saudi man was arrested after a car rammed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, central Germany, leaving two people dead, including a child, and over 60 others injured, according to Saxony-Anhalt's state premier.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the market was bustling with crowds gathered for Christmas shopping.

Condemning the attack, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to X and posted, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg."

Speaking to the reporters, Saxony-Anhalt state premier Reiner Haseloff revealed that the suspected driver is a Saudi Arabian doctor, who has been residing in Germany since 2006 and working in the region.

Of the injured, 15 are reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may increase, he added.

Haseloff confirmed the driver had been arrested. He added that the suspect was not previously known to authorities for any Islamist activities.

Local media reports identified the vehicle as a black BMW, which reportedly entered the crowded market area at approximately 7:04 P.M. Eyewitness accounts described the driver steering in a zigzag pattern through the market, causing widespread chaos.

Police reported that the vehicle covered a distance of at least 400 metres within the Christmas market before being stopped. The market, situated near Magdeburg's city hall, was immediately shut down following the incident, while emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters, were deployed in large numbers to assist the victims.

Magdeburg, with a population of around 237,000, is located in Saxony-Anhalt, roughly 150 kilometres west of Berlin.

This tragic event brings back memories of a similar attack in Berlin on December 19, 2016, when a truck was driven into a Christmas market, resulting in 12 deaths and over 70 injuries. The perpetrator, in that case, fled to Italy, where he was eventually killed by police.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident in Magdeburg, and further updates are awaited.

