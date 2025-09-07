Car hits pedestrians in France's Manche, 1 dead, 3 seriously injured

Paris, Sep 7 (IANS) A car struck pedestrians in Pirou, in France's Manche department, killing one person and seriously injuring three others, local media reported.

The public prosecutor in Coutances, Gauthier Poupeau, said on Saturday that based on initial information, the car's driver fell ill, and the vehicle continued moving for several metres before hitting a group of people.

The incident took place in the town of Evreux in the northern French region of Normandy at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Unfortunately, the toll is very heavy," Evreux public prosecutor Remi Coutin said.

He added that intentional action has been "formally ruled out".

The vehicle crashed into the terrace of a pizzeria in the seaside town.

Firefighters treated a total of six victims at the scene, including four pedestrians and the two occupants of the car, the Manche prefecture told local media.

Two men, including the car driver, and a woman have been taken into custody, the prosecutor said, adding that further arrests were possible.

The bouncers escorted all the patrons outside the bar located in the centre of the town of around 50,0000 people, the prosecutor said.

"One person went to fetch a vehicle" and "deliberately reversed at high speed into the crowd outside the establishment," Coutin added, saying the incident had "escalated and ended in a terrible tragedy".

Guy Lefrand, the Mayor of Evreux, expressed his "deepest sympathy and solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones".

"I commend the rapid response of the police and emergency services," he added.

When the police arrived, they saw a panicked crowd, with many people under the influence of alcohol, a police source said.

The Mayor, speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, said the bar should have closed at 1 a.m.

"It is an establishment with a bad reputation," Lefrand added.

Bus services 11A/C, 48 and 82 were re-routed but later returned to their usual routes.

Cordons were put in place and the road reopened just before 4 p.m.

The statement added: "Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 1448 of 5/9/25."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.