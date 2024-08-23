Captain Son Heung-min eyes ‘legend’ status at Tottenham Hotspur

London, Aug 23 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has been world-class in the Premier League ever since his arrival in 2015. Now nearing the ten-year mark in the league, the South Korean forward still believes he has not achieved legend status at the club and hopes he can change that by bringing some much-needed silverware to the team.

"Being at one team in 10 years is a good effort I think. You have to be consistent with this and you also have to give something back to the club. I still don’t think I am a legend of this club. I have said I want to win something with Spurs, then I will be very happy to be called a legend. I joined Spurs to win a trophy and I hope we can make a special season,” said Son Heung-min to BBC Sport.

Over the past decade, Tottenham has cemented their place in England’s ‘traditional top six’ but the fanbase is craving trophies. The last trophy the side won was the Carling Cup in 2008 with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. The team is yet to win their first Premier League title.

Son has appeared in 308 games for Tottenham in the Premier League and has scored 120 goals and provided 62 assists. He alongside Harry Kane formed the most deadly attacking duo in league history, the pair holding the record for the most goal combinations in the Premier League with 47 to their names.

The club captain further spoke on his goals for the season claiming he "wants to go as high as possible".

"I am not setting a goal of where I should be. Imagine if I say 10 goals or something and you score 10 goals in six games, your goal is done. I want to push as much as I can, never feeling it is enough. I want to go as high as possible in every aspect – team, individual, everything. Then we will see where we are at," he said.

Following the departure of Kane and Hugo Lloris, Son was made the captain of the team given he is now one of the most experienced players in the team. Son revealed his experience of being captain of the club for the past year.

“It is very important. I am not the loudest guy in the team but if I have to be loud I am happy to do it. I just want to be a good example with good behaviours. We have such a young group of players and if the captain does the right thing then the players will do the same things," he concluded.

Tottenham will host Everton in the Premier League match on Saturday after playing a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in their season opener.

