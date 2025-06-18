Canadian PM Mark Carney welcomes PM Narendra Modi for G7 summit

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney here as the Indian leader arrived for the G7 Outreach Summit

Confirming the meeting between Carney and PM Modi at the G& Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on social media platform X said: "Building bridges for global progress and cooperation. PM @MarkJCarney of Canada welcomed PM @narendramodi at the #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada."

Earlier, PM Modi met with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa separately on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

These interactions came just weeks after India’s Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-oOcupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22.

The MEA said, “At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Monday morning to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to Canada in a decade.

He is set to discuss various topics of development, such as energy security, technology and innovation with world leaders.

PM Modi said he will discuss important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South.

The Kananaskis gathering on June 16 to 17 is the Prime Minister's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Canadian PM Carney had extended an invite to PM Modi in an attempt to rebuild ties after India-Canada relations nosedived following former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations on the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contact and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new High Commissioners.

During his nearly 24-hour stay in Canada, Prime Minister Modi will not only attend the Outreach Session of the Summit but also hold several significant bilateral meetings with various world leaders before leaving for Zagreb early Wednesday, India time.

The three-nation visit, PM Modi had stated while leaving New Delhi, is also to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South," PM Modi posted on his X handle after arriving in Canada.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies -- France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada and the European Union.

At the Summit, PM Modi will be interacting with G7 leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen along with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On the sidelines of the event, he is also expected to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and leaders of various outreach countries and international organisations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.