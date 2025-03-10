'Can’t stop tears of joy', says Axar Patel’s mother after India's CT2025 triumph

Nadiad (Gujarat), March 10 (IANS) Indian all-rounder Axar Patel’s family wept tears of joy watching on television the cricketer from Gujarat play a crucial role in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The left-hander has improved his batting drastically and played a role higher up the order in India’s batting lineup. It was Axar and Shreyas Iyer’s 61-run stand for the fourth wicket that helped India stabilise their innings after losing three important wickets in a quick span.

Axar’s father gave the entire team his blessings for a complete team performance.

“If India wins, then our home gets filled with happiness because my son is representing the country. The entire team combined tonight for the victory, so I am pleased. I would like to give my blessings to all for winning the cup,” Axar’s father, Rajesh Patel, told IANS.

Whilst his father gave his blessings, Axar’s mother wept tears of happiness for India’s victory.

“Today India won the Champions Trophy and I am so happy that I can’t stop shedding tears of happiness. My son performed well, and the team was great as well, and they will bring the trophy home,’ Axar’s mother Preeti Patel told IANS.

This was India’s fourth appearance in the ICC finals in two years and their second victory after lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup. It is also India’s third Champions Trophy title after previously lifting the title in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

Axar’s brother, Sanship Patel, also commented on the happy moment for his family.

“Today India won the Champions Trophy after defeating New Zealand in the finals for the first time in 10 years. It is a very happy occasion, we are getting calls from everywhere to congratulate us. The entire road has been blocked as people are celebrating, and it is truly a moment of happiness,” Sanship Patel told IANS.

