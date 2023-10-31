Cameroon coach optimistic ahead of Paris 2024 qualifier against Uganda

Yaounde, Oct 31 (IANS) Cameroon have no pressure and are optimistic to qualify when they face Uganda on Tuesday in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women's football qualifiers, head coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck said.

Last week, Uganda defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the first leg of the second round actions of the qualifiers.

Cameroon will host Uganda Crested Cranes in the return leg at the Reunification Stadium in the commercial hub of Douala on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

"I don't have a short-term project. The key to tomorrow's game will be the finishing. We have to play without pressure, with determination and have fun," Bisseck told a pre-match press conference Monday evening.

"Knowing the state of mind of the group, I would say that the percentage for victory is 200 percent," said Cameroon defender Eliane Mambolambo.

"We must score and then we defend when we have scored," Uganda interim head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula said.

Two teams from Africa will join 10 others to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women's football tournament, which will run from July 24 to August 10 next year.

