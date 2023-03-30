Cambodian Parliament convenes plenary session after 3-month break

Phnom Penh, March 30 (IANS) The National Assembly of Cambodia on Thursday began its ninth plenary session of the sixth legislature after a three-month recess.

Some 105 lawmakers took part in the session, reports Xinhua news agency.

King Norodom Sihamoni sent a royal message to mark the opening session, praising the legislators for adopting 109 draft laws in the sixth legislature (2018-2023).

After the opening session, the National Assembly also ratified the treaty on the delimitation of the state border between Cambodia and Laos.

The National Assembly comprises 125 lawmakers, all from the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

