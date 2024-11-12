Cambodia to deploy over 16,000 security forces for water festival this week

Phnom Penh, Nov 12 (IANS) Cambodia is ready to deploy more than 16,000 security personnel during the water festival, to be celebrated on November 14-16 in the capital Phnom Penh, the National Police said on Tuesday.

General Sar Thet, Cambodia's national police chief, said tightening security will be the top priority as a large number of people will flock to the capital to enjoy the festival.

"A security plan for the water festival has been thoroughly prepared with cooperation from local authorities and relevant ministries and institutions to ensure that this festival will be celebrated smoothly without any problems," he said during a security preparatory meeting.

Boat races are the centerpiece of the three-day festival, which will see hundreds of thousands of rural people traveling to the capital to enjoy dragon boat races on the Tonle Sap River in front of the Royal Palace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides viewing the regatta in the daytime, festival-goers can enjoy the procession of illuminated floats and fireworks as well as concerts at night.

According to the National Committee for Organizing National and International Festivals, a total of 348 boats with more than 20,000 oarsmen from across the Southeast Asian country will take part in the competition.

