Four Israeli troops killed in missile attack on Gaza: army

Jerusalem, Nov 12 (IANS) Four Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday.

IDF said four members of the infantry Kfir Brigade's 92nd Battalion "fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip." State-owned Kan TV reported that they were hit by an anti-tank missile in Jabalia.

Israel's ground offensive in Jabalia, launched early last month, is ongoing and continues to prevent residents from returning home.

The United Nations has described the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip as "catastrophic," citing limited aid access allowed by Israel.

Official figures show that since the start of the conflict, 787 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives, including 373 in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

