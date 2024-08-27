Cambodia arrests six for drug trafficking, seizing 389 kg drugs

Phnom Penh, Aug 27 (IANS) Cambodia has arrested a gang of six local persons for trafficking illicit drugs, seizing more than 389 kg of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Department (ADP) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspects were apprehended on August 24 at three locations in the capital Phnom Penh for possessing, transporting and trafficking illicit drugs.

"A total of 389.5 kg of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine, and heroin was seized from the suspects' possession during the raids," the ADP said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life.

According to the ADP, the kingdom detained 14,570 drug-related suspects, including 482 foreigners of 14 nationalities, during the January-July period of 2024, confiscating a total of 5.46 tonnes of illicit drugs.

Most of the seized drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

