Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought from the West Bengal government a report on its preparedness to combat silicosis mainly affecting those working in hazardous industries or residing near such units.

While hearing a public interest litigation in the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya asked the state government to submit a report on whether a fresh policy has been framed in the matter, types of treatment infrastructure available and what more can be done on this count.

The matter will come up for hearing again on May 9 and the state government will have to file the report to said division bench by that date.

In the PIL filed by an NGO, it was alleged that a large number of people in the three districts of Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram area in West Midnapore district are affected by silicosis, and some have even died in the recent past. The state government has been reluctant to take appropriate steps on this count.

Shamim Ahmed, the counsel for the petitioners, argued in the court on Tuesday that the state government has been reluctant to provide compensation and rehabilitation to the affected.

He also argued that although a separate policy is in place along with necessary guidelines, there had been no practical implementation of those.

Mainly the workers of thermal power plants, stone queries, stone crushing units and coal mines are affected by silicosis, the petitioner's counsel said.

The bench then also asked the state to mention in the report steps taken for ensuring preventive measures in such units. It also asked the state government to mention the status of implementation of the existing policy introduced in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.