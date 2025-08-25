Calcutta HC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Khejuri deaths case

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of two persons in Khejuri of East Midnapore district.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said that he is unable to trust the CBI investigation.

He was learned to have said that the CBI is now doing a gallery show.

Instead of a CBI probe, the judge ordered for an investigation by West Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and asked for a progress report in the case within a month.

The family members of the deceased had requested a CBI investigation into the double death in Khejuri.

However, Justice Ghosh observed that the state intelligence agency CID will investigate the incident.

The judge said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the double death.

The court further said that the SIT will be formed under the leadership of the DIG CID. Justice Ghosh also said that the investigation team will also include an officer from the Homicide Branch.

Justice Ghosh also said that the progress report of the investigation will be submitted to the court within a month.

On July 11, a programme was organised in Bhanganmari village under Khejuri police station on the occasion of Muharram. The next morning, the bodies of two persons were recovered not far from the venue.

The name of one of the deceased was Sudhir Paik, the other was Sujit Das. The family claimed that there were multiple injury marks on the bodies of two.

Although the organisers of the programme claimed that they died due to electrocution, the BJP alleged that they were killed for "religious reasons".

The police, after receiving the autopsy report, said that the two died of electrocution. However, the family was reluctant to accept it. They had approached the Calcutta High Court with a petition for another autopsy.

The single bench of Justice Ghosh rejected the application and ordered the recording of the statement of the doctor who conducted the autopsy.

The two families approached the division bench challenging that order. The division bench accepted the family's request and ordered for a second autopsy.

It was also informed that the single bench of Justice Ghosh will hear the case. In that hearing on Monday, a request for a CBI investigation was made.

However, Justice Ghosh did not grant it.

