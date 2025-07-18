Calcutta HC imposes restrictions on Trinamool's July 21 rally; no movement between 9-11 am

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed strict restrictions on Trinamool Congress’ annual Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21.

The single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh barred the movements of different processions of party workers marching towards the main rally venue between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., considered as the peak office hours.

However, Justice Ghosh’s bench said that these processions could start moving again towards the rally venue from 11 a.m. The single-judge bench also directed the city police commissioner to ensure that there would be no traffic congestion during the period from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Thursday, Justice Ghosh suggested that the Trinamool Congress think of an alternative venue for its annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally from next year.

Every year, the rally is conducted at the multiple-crossing point of Esplanade in front of CESC House in the busy central Kolkata, which throws the entire traffic system in the area as well as on the adjacent roads totally out of gear for a substantial period on the day of the annual rally.

Even the police have to issue a traffic advisory diverting the vehicles for a substantial period. Interestingly, barring the Trinamool Congress, no other political party is permitted by the police to conduct any political programme at the same venue.

This year, a group of petitioners approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, questioning why permission for a rally is given to just one political force even though that program causes immense inconvenience for the common people.

On Thursday, Justice Ghosh also observed that although he would not order a change of venue of the programme this year at the last moment, he would surely impose certain restrictions on the rally.

On Friday, he ultimately spelled out restrictions.

