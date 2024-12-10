Calcutta HC extends stay on demolition of hotels at Mandarmani

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the stay, till January 24, on a notification by the District Magistrate of West Bengal's East Midnapore district for the demolition of 140 hotels, resorts, and lodges at the seaside of the popular coastal tourist hub of Mandarmani.

Extending the stay on the demolition notice, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta fixed January 17 as the next day of hearing in the matter.

In 2022, the National Green Tribunal directed the demolition of these 140 hotels, resorts, and lodges on the grounds that they were constructed violating the provisions of the Coastal Regulated Zone Management Authority and accordingly, November 20, 2024, was the deadline for the demolition.

Accordingly, the East Midnapore District Magistrate also issued a notification for the demolition.

However, on November 19, that is a day before the demolition deadline, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stalled the decision and said the District Magistrate issued the notification without consulting higher authorities, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Meanwhile, the owners of these hotels, resorts and lodges approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the notification. Acting on the petition from the owners, the single-judge bench had put an interim stay on the demolition order till December 13, which, on Tuesday, was extended to January 24.

Earlier, the ruling Trinamool Congress shifted the entire blame for this fiasco on the previous Left Front and claimed that such demolition after so many years will not only result in tremendous losses for the owners but also push thousands of employees into unemployment.

