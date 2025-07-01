Calcutta HC allows Bengal LoP to hold rally against law college rape case in Kolkata tomorrow

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, allowed the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, to conduct a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday against the rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba, also located in the same city, last week.

After being denied police permission to conduct the rally, LoP Adhikari approached Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh for permission.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, and finally, the single-judge bench permitted the LoP to conduct the rally but after curtailing its route.

The proposal from the LoP was to conduct the rally from near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and end at the Kasba police station.

However, Justice Ghosh questioned the rationale for conducting the rally till Kasba police station considering that the three accused in the case have already been arrested by the policemen.

Instead, the court directed the rally till the South Calcutta Law College (New Campus), also at Kasba, where the rape took place on the evening of June 25.

As per schedule, the gathering will start at 1 p.m. near Rash Behari Avenue crossing at Kalighat, and from there it will proceed towards South Calcutta Law College (New Campus) in Kolkata.

The investigating team of Kolkata Police probing the case of alleged rape of the law student has already been able to secure some circumstantial evidence that matches the statement given by the victim immediately after the incident on the evening of June 25 and hence corroborates the charges of rape against the three accused involved with the case.

Monojit Mishra, a former student of the same college, has been identified as the main accused in the heinous crime.

The other two accused persons namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay have been identified as the facilitators in the crime.

