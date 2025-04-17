Calance Open: Tapendra Ghai takes four-shot lead in Round 3

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Gurugram's Tapendra Ghai produced the day’s best score of eight-under 62 to build an imposing four-shot lead in round three of the Rs 1 crore Calance Open being played at the Qutab Golf Course.

The 29-year-old Ghai (64-67-62), who won his only title on the PGTI in 2018, took his total to 17-under 193 after his penultimate round that helped him gain three spots from his overnight tied fourth place.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (67), Ludhiana’s Pukhraj Singh Gill (68) and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu (69), were all tied for second place with matching totals of 13-under 197.

Ghai, who was the first-round leader before he slipped three shots behind the lead in round two, was in terrific form with the putter on a day when everyone else struggled with the short putts. He made single putts on his first eight holes where he sank three birdies and came up with a few outstanding par-saves.

He then continued the good work after the turn as he picked up three birdies between the 10th and the 13th. He drained his longest putt of the week, a 30-footer, on the 13th.

Ghai’s bogey on the 14th came against the run of play but he more than made up for it with birdies on his last three holes where again he displayed some quality putting and good bunker shots.

"I started off well with single putts on the first eight holes. I also managed to close it out well with birdies on the last three holes. That always gives momentum going into the next round. The big difference compared to round one was that I made a lot more putts today. Importantly, this week I’ve been able to execute what I’ve been practicing.

"In the final round, it will be all about staying in the present and executing well. I have some familiarity with the Qutab Golf Course because I played here for three years as a junior. However, I must add that the course has changed a lot since then," Ghai said.

Honey Baisoya made six birdies and a bogey during his 65 to move up four places to tied second. Pukhraj Singh Gill’s 66 helped him jump two spots to tied second while Yuvraj Sandhu’s 67 propelled him to tied second.

Mumbai’s Aryaman Aditya Mohan and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas were the other two players who made big moves on Thursday as they both shot scores of 63. Aryaman ended the day in a tied sixth at 11-under 199, while Manu closed the day in ninth place at 10-under 200.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.