CAG report on DTC: BJP slams AAP over corruption, says 'uncomfortable truths coming out'

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing critique of the previous AAP dispensation in the capital, accusing it of facilitating corruption and financial mismanagement in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)'s operations.

BJP's pointed charges at the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, followed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the DTC operations, tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The report sheds light on operational inefficiencies, financial losses and the alleged mismanagement during the past 10 years of AAP rule.

Many BJP leaders, including Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, tore into AAP for stalling the tabling of the CAG report till the time it remained in power.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, speaking to IANS, said that the previous government was 'neck deep in corruption' as many dishonest and immoral activities happened under their watch.

"They are trying to run away, in a bid to escape the blame but we won’t allow this to happen. Their wrongdoings and irregularities will be unearthed and brought in public domain," he further asserted.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Kejriwal rode to power promising zero tolerance approach towards corruption but today, this has become the hallmark of AAP's governance.

"It has become clear in CAG report that AAP has also looted DTC. The corporation was supposed to run on around 850 routes, but it is running on only 400 routes. That is why Kejriwal and his corrupt leaders were afraid of the CAG report. AAP leaders did not want the CAG report to be presented in the Assembly," Sirsa said in an X post, lambasting AAP.

Former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay also blasted the previous government, while welcoming the CAG report on financial bungling during AAP rule.

He stated that CAG assessment of various departments is bringing out many uncomfortable and unpleasant truths that remained buried for the last 10 years.

"When this government was formed, the DTC was in profit. Over the years, the DTC fleet has seen a consistent decline. No roadmap was made for its growth while its route has also been curtailed over the years," he pointed out.

