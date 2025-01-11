Cabinet retreat: Meghalaya CM takes bus ride, treks to village

Shillong, Jan 11 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with the cabinet members including Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak took a bus ride and trek to visit Siej village, under Shella Bholaganj block in East Khasi Hills.

The visit is part of the two-day cabinet retreat, underway in Sohra.

The cabinet retreat, first of its kind, is charting the vision 2032, for growth and development of the State, when Meghalaya will celebrate 60 years of its statehood. The trek to Siej village was to witness the Umkar Living Root Bridge and to meet Hally War, the man who initiated the weaving of the Living Root Bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the government’s commitment to preserving age old traditions and improving local infrastructure.

Addressing community members and project leaders, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Living Root Bridge, which has been an essential part of the local culture for over 300 years. The unique bridge, originally constructed by the village forefathers, remains a symbol of sustainable architecture and community-driven development.

"The wisdom of our ancestors led to the creation of this beautiful and functional bridge," he said while adding, "It’s remarkable how the community has come together to preserve this tradition, ensuring that the younger generation learns to carry it forward."

The village headman and also the man behind the Living Root Bridge at Siej Village, Hally War, began weaving the bridge as a young boy and served the village as headmen for nearly 40 years.

Expressing his lifelong commitment to maintaining the structure, he said, "At around 10 years old, I saw the difficulty people faced while crossing the river. It became clear to me that something lasting and sustainable had to be done. The idea came from my grandparents, who shared stories about the strength of living roots."

The Chief Minister lauded the ongoing efforts to maintain the bridge and acknowledged the challenges faced by the community in sustaining this age-old art of weaving bridges.

"This project shows the patience and dedication required to create something sustainable. It’s a testament to the wisdom passed down through generations," the chief minister added.

During the visit, the chief minister also announced new infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in the region, including the construction of new roads and the upgrading of school buildings.

"The government is committed to addressing the needs of rural communities," he said. "We have decided to sanction a new road to improve access for farmers and residents, and we are working on building new school facilities to ensure that future generations have better educational opportunities."

He also addressed the potential for tourism development in the region. Locals informed that close to 10,000 tourists visit the Living Root Bridge at Seij annually.

"We recognise the importance of tourism for economic growth in the region," the chief minister added. “The Tourism Department will be tasked with developing necessary facilities while ensuring that the natural and cultural heritage of the area is preserved."

