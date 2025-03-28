Cabinet decisions to make India 'Aatmanirbhar': PM Modi

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the latest Cabinet decisions, emphasising their role in making India ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

The Cabinet has approved key initiatives, including the electronics component manufacturing scheme, nutrient-based subsidy for Kharif 2025, Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor, and the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted how these approvals will boost economic growth, support farmers, and enhance infrastructure.

The Prime Minister stated that the Cabinet’s approval for the electronics component manufacturing scheme will attract investments, encourage innovation, and generate employment opportunities.

“A strong impetus to self-reliance and making India a hub for electronics component manufacturing,” PM Modi said on Cabinet’s decision to approve the electronics component manufacturing scheme with a funding of Rs 22,919 crore.

The Cabinet led by PM Modi also approved a two per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1.

The Prime Minister also lauded the government’s move to approve the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the Kharif season of 2025.

He said this will ensure that farmers get fertilizers at affordable rates, ultimately supporting food security and benefiting the agricultural sector.

Focusing on infrastructure development in Bihar, the Prime Minister highlighted the Cabinet’s approval of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor, which will be developed as a 4-lane greenfield and brownfield highway.

“This project will boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and reduce traffic congestion in the region, bringing great relief to commuters and businesses alike,” PM Modi mentioned.

In another post, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to Bihar's development. He announced the approval of the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

This irrigation project will provide water to a large agricultural area, significantly enhancing farm productivity and increasing farmers' income.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that these decisions reflect the government’s vision for a self-reliant India, ensuring prosperity for farmers, fostering industrial growth, and enhancing national infrastructure.

