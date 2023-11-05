CABI seeks support from Minister Nitin Gadkari to stage National T20 Blind Cricket Tournament in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 5 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Sunday had a productive meeting with Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, seeking his help to organise the T20 Blind Cricket Tournament in Nagpur.

The officials expressed their desire to host the Super Eight, semifinals, and final matches in Nagpur after the conclusion of the league matches.

CABI along with Jidnyasa Chawaldhal, a representative from the Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha (CABV), along with CABV Treasurer Rajesh Naidu, Joint Secretary Yogeshvar Chawaldhal and CABI communication officer Bhavana Jagwani also graced the meeting.

In the meeting, the representatives highlighted the importance of recognising the Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and particularly emphasised the contributions of Jidnyasa for the blind cricket here.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha expressed their desire to host the upcoming Nagesh Trophy (6th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24) Super Eight, semifinal and final matches in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the League matches of the Nagesh Trophy will commence on November 21 in various cities including Jammu, Kota, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kochi, and Tripura.

With a strong emphasis on hosting the first-ever Blind Cricket National Tournament in Nagpur, the representatives handed over a special Blind Cricket Ball to Gadkari, who expressed great interest and support for the cause.

The Union Minister, on the occasion, conveyed his enthusiasm for backing this noble initiative, emphasizing the inspirational impact of the Blind Cricket Association's endeavours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.