Cab driver arrested in B'luru for sexually harassing. assaulting pregnant woman in public

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) A cab driver has been arrested in Bengaluru for sexually harassing and assaulting a pregnant woman in public, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the shocking incident took place on July 29 in the limits of Electronics City police station.

The accused has been identified as Avinash, a 26-year-old resident of Kammasandra in the outskirts of Bengaluru, who worked witha private transport agency.

He has been sent to judicial custody.

The police said that on the day of the incident at around 7.30 p.m., the 32-year-old woman who is a nurse, was walking towards a bus stop from the health centre where she works.

The accused came in an SUV and approached the woman, and offered to drive her home.

The victim refused and started walking ahead ignoring him.

The accused got off the vehicle and continued to follow the woman. He told her that he would give Rs 1 lakh for every hour she spends with him.

He also started touching her, following which she shouted and slapped him, the police added.

The accused then repeatedly punched her on the face and ear.

When she started bleeding, the accused fled from the scene.

She made a call to one of her colleagues and went to the Electronics City police station.

After recording the statement, the police checked the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.

