Bypoll victory is triumph for performance, Cong ideology: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Commenting on his party’s victory in the bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that it was a triumph of performance and the ideology of the Congress party.

Addressing the media on Saturday in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stated that Congress candidates had emerged victorious in the bye-elections held for three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

“This is a triumph of the state government’s performance, the Congress’ ideology, and the relentless efforts of our workers. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna seats for blessing and supporting Congress candidates. Congratulations to our victorious candidates Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Annapurna Tukaram, and C.P. Yogeshwara for their resounding victories and entry into the Legislative Assembly," the CM stated.

“This election was between the truth of the Congress party and the lies of the BJP and JD(S). Truth has won. Despite the Opposition's relentless false propaganda and baseless allegations, we have achieved a decisive victory,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“The beneficiaries of our guarantee schemes are happy, even as the BJP and JD(S) leaders tried to spread falsehoods about them. The Maharashtra government published misleading advertisements. The people have given them a fitting reply," CM Siddaramaiah asserted.

“More than anything, these bye-election results are significant because, since I became Chief Minister, BJP and JD(S) leaders have been targeting me and my government with baseless accusations and character assassination attempts,” he maintained.

“These parties colluded, misused the Governor’s office and central investigative agencies, and fabricated scandals to tarnish my image and that of my family. BJP leaders even made false allegations against me and my wife to politically corner us,” CM Siddaramaiah charged.

He added, “The BJP and JD(S) also tried to incite communal tensions and create divisions based on caste and religion to weaken the Congress. But Karnataka’s secular and peace-loving citizens have rejected their efforts and supported us.”

“In the recent Assembly elections, voters gave us a historic mandate with 136 seats. From the very next day, BJP and JD(S) joined forces to destabilise our government, spending crores to buy our MLAs. The people of Karnataka have not tolerated such anti-democratic actions, as reflected in this result,” the CM opined.

“Some Opposition voices expressed concern when we gave a ticket to a Muslim candidate in Shiggaon, fearing Hindu vote polarisation. There was pressure on me to change our decision, but we stood firm,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"We asked voters to support a capable candidate without considering caste or religion, and the people of Shiggaon have responded positively by electing our candidate. This is a rebuttal to BJP’s communal politics," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"I was deeply hurt by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s comments against me. I have worked closely with him for years, yet he accused me of arrogance and was aiming to destroy the Congress government," he said.

"I have been a minister for 40 years and Chief Minister twice. I have never shown arrogance. When given an opportunity, I have governed responsibly; when defeated, I have fought back," he said.

"I also congratulate Priyanka Gandhi for her emphatic victory in Wayanad, Kerala, with a margin of over 4 lakh votes, and the people of Kerala for their support," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He added, “In Jharkhand, BJP falsely implicated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a case and sent him to jail using the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite this, the people of Jharkhand delivered justice at the ballot box. I congratulate the people of Jharkhand for their decisive mandate.”

