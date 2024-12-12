BWF World Tour Finals: Treesa-Gayatri defeat Malaysian pair to keep semis hopes alive

Hangzhou, Dec 12 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand outclassed Mayalsia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-19, 21-19 in their second Group A clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

The Indian duo defeated the Malaysians in just 46 minutes to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the year-ender tournament. Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians to have qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Treesa and Gayatri launched their match with an aggressive strategy, racing to a 6-2 lead in the opening game. The Malaysians soon retaliated, levelling the game into a neck-and-neck contest. However, the Indian pair maintained their composure in the crucial moments, clinching the first game.

The second game mirrored the intensity of the first. After a balanced start through the first five points, the Malaysians took a slight lead. It remained a closely fought encounter until 19-all, but Treesa and Gayatri once again held their nerves, claiming two consecutive points to seal the match and secure victory.

The Indian duo suffered a setback in their opening match on Wednesday and lost to World No.1 and Paris Olympics silver medallists Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China 20-22 22-20 21-14.

The Indian pair is placed second in their group behind the Chinese pair. They must secure a victory against the Japanese duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida on Friday to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

