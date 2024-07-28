Why is Suzuki Motorcycle India recalling lakhs of two-wheelers?

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd is recalling nearly four lakh two-wheelers in India. Suzuki has issued a recall due to the faulty high-tension cord found in scores of Access 125 and Avenis 125 units of the Burgman Street.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Suzuki has recalled 263,788 units of Access 125, 52,578 units of Avenis 125 and 72,045 units of the Burgman Street. The units manufactured between April 30, 2022 and December 3, 2022 need fixing of a faulty part. The company said it will replace the faulty part for free of cost.

“Since high tension cord which did not meet the drawing requirements (NG) was installed to ignition coil, crack and breakage occurred in high tension cord due to repeated bending caused by engine oscillation during running, resulting in engine stall and starting failure. Further, when cracked high tension cord is exposed to water, the vehicle speed sensor and throttle position sensor may be damaged by the leaked ignition output, resulting in speed display failure or starting failure,” a statement on SIAM website read.