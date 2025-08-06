Stock Market Holiday on August 9: Will BSE, NSE Be Open or Closed for Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Raksha Bandhan this year will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. While it is one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday calendar shows that it is not a scheduled trading holiday.

Since Indian stock markets operate only five days a week (Monday to Friday), August 9 naturally falls on a weekend when markets remain closed.

Stock Market Holidays in August 2025

As per the NSE trading holiday list, the stock markets will remain closed only on two weekdays in August:

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi (also a state holiday in Maharashtra)

NSE Trading Holidays in 2025

According to the NSE holiday calendar, there are 14 market holidays in total for 2025. After August, the remaining scheduled closures are:

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session to be held)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

Note: The exchange reserves the right to modify the schedule, open markets on holidays, or alter trading hours when necessary.

NSE Equity Segment Timings