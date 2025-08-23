SBI Credit Card Rule Change: No Reward Points on Digital Gaming, Govt Transactions

SBI Card has announced a revision to its credit card rewards program, effective September 1, 2025. Post-revision, customers holding select SBI credit cards will no longer earn reward points on spends related to digital gaming platforms and government-related transactions. This is part of a series of updates the card issuer has implemented in recent months.

According to the SBI Card website, “W.e.f. 1 Sep 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and Govt.-related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.”

Once the changes take effect, SBI cardholders will not receive reward points for purchases such as online gaming credits or payments on government portals. This is not the first time SBI Card has made such modifications; similar changes were implemented in December 2024 for select credit cards.

Which Cards Will Be Impacted?

The updates will apply to the following SBI Cards:

Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card

Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT

Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME

In comparison, HDFC Bank had made similar revisions earlier. From July 1, 2025, online skill-based gaming transactions using any HDFC credit card will no longer be eligible for reward points.

SBI Reward Points – Key FAQs

1. Are there charges for reward point redemption?

Yes. A redemption fee of Rs 99 plus applicable taxes is charged for requests processed in a batch. This covers delivery and processing for physical product redemptions and statement credits.

2. Do I need to register again for online reward redemption?

No. You can continue using your existing SBI Card login credentials for online redemption.

3. Can reward points be redeemed for items delivered to others?

No. Items redeemed under the Reward Points scheme will be delivered only to the primary cardholder's registered address.

4. Can I pay my SBI Card outstanding using reward points?

Yes. Reward points can be used to settle your outstanding balance, in multiples of 2,000 points.

5. Can reward points be transferred between cards?

No. Reward points cannot be transferred or combined across multiple SBI cards. Redemption is allowed only on the card where points were earned.

As SBI continues to refine its rewards program, cardholders are advised to review their spending patterns to maximize benefits before these changes come into effect.