Operation Sindoor: Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Leads Trademark Race Amid Tensions

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries filed an application with the Trade Marks Registry on Wednesday, May 7th, seeking to register 'Operation Sindoor' as a wordmark. The application covers goods and services under Class 41, which includes education and entertainment, according to reports.

Mukesh Chethram Agaral and Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retd.) have also filed for rights to the term. Operation Sindoor refers to the missile attack by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7th on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

We conducted the operation in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam, which shattered the entire nation and claimed the lives of 26 people.

In the all-party meeting that was concluded minutes ago, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed everyone that 100 terrorists were killed in the missile attack that took place on Pakistan and PoK. The opposition party leaders offer full support to the Indian government's retaliation against Pakistan and clarify that now is the time to support the armed forces with all our might.