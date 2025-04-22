Kawasaki 2025 Ninja 650 Unveiled: Price, Engine Specs, and Features Explained!

Kawasaki has officially unveiled the 2025 Ninja 650 in the Indian market, marking a significant update to the popular model. While the new Ninja 650 retains much of its predecessor's design, it has been upgraded to meet the OBD-2B emission standards. This upgrade has led to a slight increase in price, with the new model now priced at Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 11,000 more than the standard version.

The 2025 Ninja 650 is available in eye-catching new color options, including white/yellow and a vibrant green, closely resembling Kawasaki's Ninja R series bikes. One of the standout features is its 4.3-inch full digital TFT display, which offers a sleek, modern look. The bike also supports smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app, enhancing the riding experience.

Under the hood, the 2025 Ninja 650 continues to be powered by the reliable 649cc engine, producing 67.31 Bhp at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this bike offers a smooth and responsive ride. Weighing in at 196 kg, the Ninja 650 comes with a 15-liter fuel tank, making it ideal for both city rides and longer journeys.