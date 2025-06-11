Hyderabad Real Estate: Homebuyers Offered Less Carpet Area for Higher Prices

The real estate market in Hyderabad is undergoing a significant shift, with the carpet area in residential apartments shrinking and the loading factor climbing sharply in early 2025, according to a recent report by real estate consultancy ANAROCK.

Carpet Area Dips to 62%, Loading Factor Up to 38%

As per ANAROCK’s Q1 2025 data, only 62 per cent of the total space paid for by homebuyers in Hyderabad now qualifies as carpet area—the actual usable living space inside an apartment. The remaining 38 per cent constitutes common areas such as lobbies, staircases, lifts, clubhouses, terraces, and other amenities.

This marks a noticeable jump in the loading factor—the difference between the super built-up area and carpet area. The loading factor is calculated using the formula:

Loading (%) = (Super Built-up Area – Carpet Area) ÷ Carpet Area × 100

Despite RERA regulations requiring developers to disclose carpet area details to buyers, there is currently no cap or legal limit on how high the loading factor can go in residential projects.

Rising Demand for Amenities Drives Up Loading

The increase in loading factors is being attributed to the growing demand for modern amenities within housing communities. From rooftop gardens and gyms to co-working lounges and entertainment zones, developers are offering premium features, but at the cost of reducing liveable space.

National Trend: Hyderabad Follows Growing Pattern Across Cities

Hyderabad is not alone. The report shows that loading factors have risen across all major Indian cities over recent years:

CITY 2019 2022 Q2025 NCR 31% 37% 41% BENGALURU 30% 35% 41% PUNE 32% 36% 40% HYDERABAD 30% 33% 38% CHENNAI 30% 32% 36% KOLKATA 30% 35% 39% AVERAGE 31% 35% 40%

Bengaluru Shows Highest Spike Since 2019

Among the top seven cities, Bengaluru has witnessed the steepest rise in loading, from 30% in 2019 to 41% in Q1 2025. Hyderabad has seen a similar trend, moving from 30% to 38% in the same period.

Lack of Awareness Among Buyers

The report also highlights a key concern: many buyers, especially outside Maharashtra, remain unaware of how much space they’re actually paying for. While the price tag is often based on the super built-up area, the usable carpet area is significantly less, leading to potential buyer dissatisfaction.