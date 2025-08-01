BSA Scrambler 650 and Bantam 350 Launched – Colour Options & Price

British motorcycle brand BSA Motorcycles has officially unveiled two new models – the BSA Scrambler 650 and the BSA Bantam 350 – designed to celebrate the company’s rich legacy dating back to 1861.

BSA Scrambler 650

The BSA Scrambler 650 combines modern engineering with a retro vibe. It is powered by a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine that delivers 45 PS of power and 55 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Key features include a slip-and-assist clutch, 41mm telescopic front forks, and twin shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload.

The Scrambler 650 is offered in Thunder Grey, Raven Black, and Victor Yellow colour options. It comes equipped with Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, wire-spoke alloy rims, and a 12-litre fuel tank. The bike weighs 218 kg, making it a solid choice for classic motorcycle enthusiasts.

BSA Bantam 350

The BSA Bantam 350 stands out as a pure classic. It runs on a 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 29 PS at 7,750 rpm and 29.62 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Dual-channel ABS, telescopic hydraulic forks, and twin shock absorbers ensure a balanced ride.

Styled with a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a curved rear fender, the Bantam 350 offers a timeless retro design. Buyers can choose from Avalon Grey, Oxford Blue, Firecracker Red, Barrel Black, and Victor Yellow colour options.

These new models highlight BSA’s commitment to blending heritage with contemporary performance, appealing to riders who value both style and substance.