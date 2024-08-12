August 12: Gold and Silver Prices Rise Again, Check Latest Rates Here

Gold prices have been steadily increasing, with today's rates rising by up to ₹270 per gram. This slight change has affected gold prices across the country. Let's take a closer look at the gold and silver rates for today (August 12) in different cities.

In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Mumbai, Guntur, Proddatur, and Vizag, the price of 22-carat gold is ₹64,700 per tula, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹70,580 per tula. Compared to yesterday, today's prices have increased by ₹250 and ₹270, respectively.

Similarly, in Chennai, gold prices have also risen by ₹250 and ₹270. As a result, 22-carat gold is now ₹64,700 per tula, and 24-carat gold has reached ₹70,580 per tula.

In the national capital, Delhi, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹64,850, while 24-carat gold stands at ₹70,730. This indicates a rise of ₹250 and ₹270 compared to yesterday's rates, making it clear that gold is slightly more expensive in Delhi compared to other regions.

Silver Prices While gold prices have risen, silver has seen a slight decline. After remaining stable on Sunday, silver prices fell by ₹600 on Monday, bringing the price per kilogram to ₹82,500. Observing the current trends, it appears that both gold and silver prices are likely to continue rising in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned gold and silver prices are indicative only. GST, TCS, and other taxes or charges may apply. For exact prices, please consult your local jewelry shop.)