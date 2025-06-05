After HDFC, ICICI Tightens Rules for Free Airport Lounge Access on Credit Cards

After HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank has now curtailed access to airport lounges for its credit card holders. Starting July 1, only credit card holders with a minimum quarterly spend of ₹75,000 will be eligible for complimentary lounge access at select Indian airports.

While several premium cards have been exempted from this clause, free lounge access for other cards will be activated for a period of three months only if their spending exceeds ₹75,000 during the preceding three-month period. For example, for expenditures between March 26 and June 25, an ICICI Bank credit cardholder will have access to the lounge from July 1 to September 30.

ICICI Bank has also listed transactions that will not be eligible for counting towards the ₹75,000 threshold. Transactions related to rent payments, education fees, government transactions, card fees, interest, and penalties will be excluded. Additionally, reward redemptions, EMIs, cancellations, credit reversals, and refunds will not be counted toward the ₹75,000.

Cards exempted from the new policy include ICICI Bank Diamant Credit Card, ICICI Bank Emeralde (Private/Metal) Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Emirates Emeralde Credit Card, Adani One ICICI Bank (Signature/Platinum) Card, MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card, and Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card.

It has been learned that the new policy is in line with ICICI Bank’s efforts to streamline lounge access, reduce misuse, and encourage higher spending among travellers.